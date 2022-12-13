Rescue operation on Mt Cook

A helicopter was sent to rescue an injured person on Aoraki/Mt Cook.

The person injured their foot on Tuesday near the Caroline Hut, which overlooks the Tasman Glaciar on the Ball Ridge.

A police spokesperson said the injury was not serious but the person required “special assistance” to get out.

A rescue operation, involving police search and rescue and the Department of Conservation, began this morning to “make arrangements to retrieve them”.

Caroline Hut is on the Ball Ridge 1820m above sea level. Photo: Google Maps

Axel Reiser, who oversees Alpine Recreation, said the incident wasn’t “at all serious”.

Reiser confirmed the person injured their foot while at the hut and wasn’t able to walk.

He also said a helicopter would be used to bring them back down the mountain again.

Caroline Hut is the only guide and operator-owned hut in Mt Cook National Park and is used by alpine recreational parties.

It is located 1820m above sea level on the Ball Ridge.

-By Nathan Morton and Star News