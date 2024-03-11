Residents flee wildfires in Waitaki

Three households have self-evacuated as firefighters battle multiple wildfires in two rural areas of the Waitaki District.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said the fires were reported shortly after midnight.

In the Nenthorn area, about 30km from Middlemarch, Fenz incident controller Bobby Lamont said crews had been working on three separate fires, burning in windy conditions.

With two of the fires they were focused on protecting buildings and had limited options for other firefighting until daylight, he said.

Lamont said three households had self-evacuated, and advised anyone else in the area feeling uneasy or unsafe about remaining in their homes to also leave.

Three helicopters, three tankers and five additional crews would be brought in during the morning.

He said Nenthorn, Ramrock and Butter and Egg Rds were all closed.

There was also a fire burning in the Earthquakes area about 7km from Duntroon, estimated to be about 20ha in size.

Fenz Commander Phil Marsh said no structures were at risk and two helicopters and heavy machinery would be working on the fire this morning.

Smoke from the Earthquakes fire was noticeable in Oamaru and prompted several 111 calls earlier this morning, he said.