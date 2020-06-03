Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Restoration project rejuvenating Oamaru's war graves

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Respect, rejuvenation and education are the principles behind a project to restore the graves of former military personnel in the Waitaki district.

    Former soldier Barry Gamble has set up a Waitaki branch of the New Zealand Remembrance Army, a national organisation that has already restored more than 14,000 headstones across the country.

    For the full story watch the video above or read the Oamaru Mail verison here

    More videos from the Otago Daily Times can be found here.

     

     

    Oamaru Mail

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter