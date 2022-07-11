Search around Waimate for missing man

Police are set to undertake a search operation this week for Anaru Moana, who was reported missing in December last year.

Moana was reported missing in December 2021 and was last seen a few days earlier.

He did not turn up to a funeral as expected, raising the concern of his whānau - and police believe the 37-year-old has met with foul play.

Police have now identified areas of interest in the Waimate area where they intend to focus a search operation that will take place this week.

Detective Inspector Joel Syme said residents could expect to see an increased police presence in and around Waimate.

"We're focused on returning Anaru to his whānau, who have been waiting a long time for answers," Syme said.

"We're determined to find him, and hold those responsible for his disappearance to account."

Last week, police appealed for sightings of a vehicle that may be linked to Moana.