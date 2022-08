The man became separated from his companions on a day walk at Lake Benmore. Photo: Getty / File image

Searchers are looking for a tramper in Canterbury who hasn't been seen since Sunday.

The man was on a day walk with a group at Lake Benmore, in the MacKenzie Country, and became separated on the way back.

He was last seen walking back from Benmore Hut on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the cold weather has caused concerns for his safety.