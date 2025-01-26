Second person dies after crash near Temuka

A second person has died following a a two-vehicle crash north of Temuka several days ago.

One person died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 12.40pm on Wednesday on Milford Clandeboye Rd.

A second person was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died from their injuries on Friday evening, police said in a statement this morning.

Police inquiries are ongoing.

It comes after a person was killed in a crash in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei yesterday afternoon.