Sunday, 26 January 2025

Second person dies after crash near Temuka

    A second person has died following a a two-vehicle crash north of Temuka several days ago.

    One person died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 12.40pm on Wednesday on Milford Clandeboye Rd.

    A second person was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died from their injuries on Friday evening, police said in a statement this morning. 

    Police inquiries are ongoing.

    It comes after a person was killed in a crash in the Christchurch suburb of Hei Hei yesterday afternoon.

     