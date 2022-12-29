Serious crash closes highway in central Timaru

A section of State Highway 1 is closed following a serious crash in central Timaru this evening.

A St John spokesman said they were called to the scene of a motorcycle accident on Evans St (SH1) between Trafalgar St and Beverley Rd about 7.45pm.

Two ambulances and one rapid response vehicle were dispatched.

No one was required to be transported from the scene, and the incident had been handed to police, he said.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of a serious crash about 7.50pm.

Waka Kotahi said motorists should expect delays

More to come.