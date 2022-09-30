Serious crash closes SH1 north of Timaru

A serious crash has closed part of State Highway 1 near Rangitata.

A police spokesperson said the two-vehicle crash happened about 3.30pm on Friday at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd.

The road has been closed to allow emergency services access to the scene. A detour is now in place.

"Motorists are asked to please delay travel or avoid the area if possible," the police spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the serious crash unit was also at the scene.

"SCU is attending the crash. Please follow the directions from emergency services on-site."