Serious injuries after two-car crash

Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a two-car crash in Oamaru.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Humber and Nen Sts, at 10.10am.
"We've got one patient in a moderate condition, and another patient in a serious condition."
She said one person was airlifted to hospital and the other taken by Hato Hone St John.
The road was closed and police were investigating.