Serious injuries after two-car crash

A road closure following the accident this morning. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

Two people have been injured, one seriously, in a two-car crash in Oamaru.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, at the intersection of Humber and Nen Sts, at 10.10am.

"We've got one patient in a moderate condition, and another patient in a serious condition."

She said one person was airlifted to hospital and the other taken by Hato Hone St John.

The road was closed and police were investigating.