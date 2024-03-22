Serious injuries reported after Waitaki crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in the Waitaki district.

Police said the single-vehicle crash on Shines Rd near Duntroon, inland from Oamaru, was reported about 9am on Friday.

"Initial reports indicated that there are serious injuries."

An ambulance is at the scene and a helicopter is on its way.

A police spokesperson said three units were called to the crash scene.

Police are set to provide an update shortly but advised motorists to avoid the Shines Rd area.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said three crews from the Kurow, Duntroon, and Oamaru stations were called to the crash.