Serious injuries in South Canterbury crash

One person has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Waimate.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the intersection of Hook School Rd and Engelbrechts Rd at Makikihi about 7.20am on Monday.

One person was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

The serious crash unit is investigating.