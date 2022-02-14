Monday, 14 February 2022

2.28 pm

Serious injuries in Timaru crash

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island
    Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island
    Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Timaru.

    The single-vehicle crash in Washdyke was reported to police just after 1pm on Monday.

    "Indications are there are serious injuries," a police spokesperson said.

    "The road is closed between Seadown Road and Kennels Road and there is a diversion on SH8."

    A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said motorists should use the alternative routes or expect delays.

    "SH1 Hilton Hwy is now closed near the Phar Lap Raceway between Seadown Rd and Timaru-Temuka Hwy due to a serious crash.

    "Motorists are advised to follow posted detours and allow extra time for your travel."

    It comes after a person died in a single-vehicle crash in Temuka on Sunday. The crash was reported to police about 4.30pm and a spokesperson said the vehicle had gone into a ditch on Factory Rd.

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter