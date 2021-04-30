Friday, 30 April 2021

Sharp weapon believed used in Timaru attack

    Two people have been arrested after an assault in Timaru where it is believed a sharp weapon was used to inflict injuries. 

    Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said police were called to Glen St about 7.30pm and found a man with injuries to his hand, believed to have been caused by a "sharp weapon".

    A 33-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a 29-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and two counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

    Both have been remanded in custody to reappear in Timaru District Court on May 11.

    “We are also interested in sightings of a quad bike being ridden in the area at that time last night,” Snr Sgt Quested said.

    “Enquiries are continuing and police will be carrying out a scene examination at the property in Glen St today.”

    Anyone in the area who saw or heard anything last night that may assist Police enquiries is asked to contact Detective Scott Genet at Timaru Police on 021 1911 646.

