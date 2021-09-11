Saturday, 11 September 2021

Skydiver taken to Timaru Hospital after 'hard landing'

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    A recreational skydiver who had a "hard landing" has been transported to Timaru Hospital with moderate injuries.

    Police said they were notified of the hard landing on Tekapo-Twizel Rd, Pukaki, about 10.35am today.

    A spokesperson from tourism operator Inflite Experiences confirmed the person had been skydiving recreationally by himself.

    He said the skydiver sustained a hard landing at Pukaki Airport, and it was suspected he had sustained a leg or ankle injury. He was in a stable condition.

    A St John spokesperson said they transported a patient in a moderate condition via helicopter to Timaru Hospital.
     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter