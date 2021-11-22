South Canterbury hits 90% vaccination target, joins 11 other DHBs

The South Canterbury DHB has become the 12th in the country to reach the 90 per cent first dose vaccination milestone, the Ministry of Health says.

As of Sunday, 91 per cent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

That means more than 7,300,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

For Māori 817,289 doses have been delivered made up of 451,615 first doses (79 per cent of the eligible population) and 365,674 second doses (64pc).

For Pacific peoples the figure is 81,729 doses consisting of 256,250 first doses (89pc) and 225,479 second doses (79pc).

Twelve DHBs have now reached the 90 per cent first dose vaccination milestone, including South Canterbury, the Ministry said.

The spread of Covid-19 cases to regions throughout New Zealand is a reminder that everyone needs to heed the advice that will help keep communities safe, the Ministry said, with vaccination an important part of that.

Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases):