South Canterbury town wakes to -3.5 deg C

Some parts of the South Island are waking to sub-zero temperatures this morning as a cold snap hits the whole country.

MetService said that at 7am the coldest place in the country was Omarama, sitting on -3.5 deg C. Many towns in Central Otago and the Mackenzie Basin were sitting under 0degC.

It was slightly warmer on the coast. Temperatures around Dunedin were at the 5 deg C mark.

The chill was felt all the way up the country - Auckland got down to around 5 deg C overnight.

Meterologist Andrew James said a weather system had been moving up the country over the last couple of days; pushing cold air further north, as a result.

“That has seen temperatures tumble right across the nation - with the cold being felt as far north as the likes of Kaitaia, where it’s only 6C at the moment,” he said just after 6am.

The chilly temperatures come as weather forecasters predicted yesterday that Auckland would see one of its coldest nights since March in 1965, when 6.6C was recorded in the city.

Further north, Kerikeri temperatures were expected to drop to a chilly 6C last night, which would match its lowest March temperature since 1978, MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said.

O’Connor warned that Southland should expect a frosty morning today.

The area of low pressure that causing this cold snap was expected to spin out east of the country as the weekend began, O’Connor said, meaning the temperatures would settle back down to seasonal norms by next week.

An orange heavy swell warning was put in place for Wellington and Wairarapa yesterday, with swells expected to reach a peak of 7m.

“Southerly combined waves 6m early Wednesday evening, rising to 7m late Wednesday evening, then easing to 6m early Thursday afternoon and to 4m Thursday night,” MetService warned yesterday.

- ODT Online/NZ Herald