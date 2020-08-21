Speed limit lowered for section of SH1

The lower speed limits near Glenavy take effect from September 18. Photo: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has set new permanent speed limits on State Highway 1 from the Glenavy township through to Waitaki Bridge village, flanking both sides of the Waitaki River.

The new permanent speed limit on SH1 - Glenavy from 110m north of White St to 140m south of McLean St - will be reduced from 70km/h to 60km/h.

On SH1, south of Glenavy from 140m south of McLean St to 330m south of Jackson Rd, the speed limit will be reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.

The changes will come into effect from Friday, September 18.

"The community has been asking for reductions in the speed limits in this area for some time," said Jim Harland, director regional relationships Waka Kotahi.

"Many tourists stop near the river and many pedestrians cross the highway in this area.

"There have also been a number of crashes here. In the ten years between 2009-2018 there were 26 crashes on this section of road.

"One person was killed, three people were seriously injured, and another 16 received minor injuries.

"All crashes are unacceptable, so it’s important we do whatever we can to reduce the risk,” said Harland.

The changes follow engagement with the police, the AA, the Road Transport Forum and consultation with the public. More than 80 submissions were received.

The speed review is part of the Safe Network Programme, which aims to deliver proven safety interventions on the highest risk intersections and roads across New Zealand.

Credit: NZTA

Waimate Mayor Craig Rowley said he is thrilled with the decision, as Waimate District Council and the community have been fighting to reduce the speed limits in this area.

“It is pleasing to see the Transport Agency recognising and implementing these changes,” he said