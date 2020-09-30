Strawberry Fare called off due to Covid

This year’s Waimate Strawberry Fare has been cancelled to safeguard its future.

Chairwoman Joy McIvor yesterday confirmed the annual event would not go ahead in December.

It was with "sadness" the decision had been made, she said, but she stressed it was to secure the event financially for years to come.

The "unpredictability" of the Covid-19 situation had led to the decision.

"What if we end up in Level 2 before the event," she said.

As it was a free, un-gated event, there would be no way of controlling numbers or keeping those attending safe, she said.

The one-day event usually attracts about 10,000-12,000.

"This has been a really tough decision but we have made it early so our stall holders and entertainers know what is happening.

"The response has been sad but there has also been so much positivity and people understand.

"The health of our community is really important to us."

The not-for-profit event

was self-funded and it usually cost about $22,000 to hold, she said.

"We took the decision now to mitigate the very significant financial risk and to ensure the viability of future fares," she said.

Last month the popular Waimate 50 motorsport event was cancelled for this year.

At the time organisers said Covid-19 had created too much risk.

It was reported the event contributed $1million to the region’s economy.

The event has been called off twice before, but this is the first time it has been cancelled for reasons not related to the safety of the track.