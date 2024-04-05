Swapmeet set to return for 40th year

Showing off some parts ahead of this year’s Swapmeet are South Canterbury Vintage Car Club members John Campbell (left) and Barry Smith. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

All the bits and bobs, odds and ends and whatsits and whatchamacallits of South Canterbury will be in need of new homes this weekend.

Taking place at the Orari Racecourse on Saturday, the South Canterbury Vintage Car Club (SVCC) Swapmeet is set to return for its 40th year and again promises collectables and curiosities by the container-full.

Grounds convener Barry Smith said there would be 300 sites this year for people to dig through.

"There will be an awful lot of stuff people are looking to move on and it’s not all just confined to cars. That is our theme, of course, but there will be all sorts."

Mr Smith said it was always interesting to see what you might find at the meet.

"A few surprises can definitely pop up. You never know what you might stumble upon on the day."

He said despite holding a swap meet at the racecourse a couple years ago they will be in a new area this year and with a new layout.

"It’s been a bit of a challenge but we are quite buoyant about the idea that it will go ahead, as long as the weather plays its part.

"It’s always an interesting exercise but at the end of the day we hope it’s all worth it."

The Swapmeet acts as the SVCC’s main fundraiser for the year, with the $5 entry fee for adults going straight towards club costs and maintenance.

The event is pet-free and owners are urged to leave any animals at home if they are planning to attend.

The club’s parts shed in Redruth will also be open on Sunday morning after the Swapmeet.

CONNOR.HALEY@timarucourier.co.nz