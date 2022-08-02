Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Teenager to appear in court after crash in which Christchurch passenger died

    The Oamaru District Court. PHOTO: ODT FILES
    An 18-year-old will appear in court this week, facing two charges after a fatal crash in which a 25-year-old Christchurch man died.

    Police confirmed yesterday they had charged the Oamaru man, who was driving a silver Mazda Atenza hatchback that crashed into a fence on Thames Highway, opposite Weaver St in Oamaru, about 10.15pm on February 19.

    A passenger - a 25-year-old Christchurch man - died at the scene, but police still have not released his name because of family reasons.

    Police would not disclose what charges the Oamaru man is facing, but confirmed he would appear in the Oamaru District Court on Thursday.

     

     

