A man broke into an Oamaru business and stole three charity collection boxes on March 7. Photo: Supplied

Police are appealing for information after an Oamaru business was broken into and three charity collection boxes stolen at the weekend.

On Sunday at 9.45pm a man approached an Ouse St business on a bike and used a stone to break its side door.

He then stole the donation boxes that were collecting money for Cystic Fibrosis, Pound Paws Rescue and the SPCA.