Three critically injured after crash

The crash in Milford was reported to police around 11.45am. Photo: George Heard

Police have confirmed three people are critically injured after a car came off the road near Temuka in Canterbury this morning.

The crash near the intersection of Middleswamp and Guild Rds was reported about 11.45am.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two crews from Temuka and Washdyke had to free two people from the vehicle.

St John said it sent five vehicles and medics were treating the injured.

Aerial pictures show a red car in a ditch.

A helicopter had been called to the scene, a St John spokesperson said.

Road closures were in place, police said, and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised of the crash.

- ODT Online/NZ Herald