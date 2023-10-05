Three critically injured in serious crash

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near Timaru.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported near the intersection of Middleswamp Rd and Guild Rd, Milford, about 11.45am on Thursday.

Initial reports show a single vehicle was involved and three people have been critically injured.

"Road closures are currently in place and motorists are asked to please avoid the area while emergency services are at the scene."

The police serious crash unit has also been advised.