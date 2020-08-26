Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Three hurt in State Highway 1 crash

    Both lanes of the road were affected for a time following the crash. Photo: Terry SandersonTwo people have been taken to hospital after two cars crashed near Moeraki this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of SH1 and Ashlands Rd at 12.20pm.

    Two people were taken to Oamaru Hospital, one with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries, a St John spokesman said.

    A third person also sustained minor injuries. 

    The northbound lane of SH1 was blocked until about 1.30pm, the police spokeswoman said. 

    Terry Sanderson who was travelling the same road said both lanes were actually blocked for about an hour.

