Three injured after two-vehicle crash in South Canterbury

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash near Waimate this afternoon.

Police say they were called to the crash on the Waimate Highway (State Highway 1) at 1.27pm on Friday.

A St John spokesperson said they sent four ambulances and one manager to the scene.

St John treated one patient in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition.

Image: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

All patients were transported to Timaru Hospital, they said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said four trucks from Glenavy and Waimate attended the incident.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the crash occurred near Crowes Rd and caused delays for motorists. Traffic was being diverted via Old Ferry Rd.

-By Devon Bolger