Timaru gang members arrested on robbery, kidnapping charges

Canterbury police have arrested and charged two gang members on a raft of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated robbery as part of Operation Cobalt.

The Armed Offenders Squad helped police search a property in Timaru on Monday and last Friday.

A 39-year-old man had been remanded in custody and is faces an extra charge of possesion of drugs for supply. He will appear in the Timaru District Court on January 17, 2023.

Another 28-year-old has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on January 10.

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker said police were committed to disrupting organised crime groups who she said perpetuate harm in the community.

“We as Police see the harm that gangs inflict within the community and the public can expect us to investigate in a timely and safe manner,” Walker said

“Police will not tolerate unlawful activity that impacts the community’s sense of safety and are actively committed to investigating any reports of such behaviour.”

These arrests follow other “significant operations” which had taken place in the Aoraki area this year. Operation Mastiff in September and Operation Fairway saw 21 gang-related offenders before the court.