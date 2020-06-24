Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Timaru police charge man over forged bank notes

    Police in Timaru have arrested a 31-year-old man in relation to an ongoing investigation into counterfeit money.

    The man was charged with possessing forged bank notes and was to appear in the Timaru District Court next week.

    Police said the arrest came after a member of the public contacted police saying they had come to possess several counterfeit $50 notes over the past few days.

    "Enquires are ongoing into this matter and police are not ruling out further charges.

    "Police want to remind businesses and individuals to be vigilant when possessing cash, particularly $50 and $100 denominations.

    "Counterfeit notes have a distinctive paper feel as opposed to genuine bills which are made of tear resistant polymer.

    "Counterfeit bills also have irregularities with the clear window in the note, which if examined carefully is recognisable."

     Anyone in Timaru that comes into contact with counterfeit money is urged to contact Constable Sam Bellett on samuel.bellett@police.govt.nz , or by calling 105.

