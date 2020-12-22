Toxic algae found in Ashburton's Lake Clearwater

Lake Clearwater is closed due to a toxic algae outbreak. Photo: Supplied

Canterbury DHB’s community and public health unit has issued a health warning after potentially toxic blue-green algae was found in the Ashburton Lakes Basin area's Lake Clearwater.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink urged people to avoid the lake while animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the warning has been lifted because the algal bloom can produce harmful toxins.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips. If you experience any of these symptoms visit your doctor immediately and please let your doctor know if you have had contact with the lake water,” Dr Pink said.

No one should drink the water from the lake at any time. Boiling the water does not remove the toxin.

Animals that show signs of illness after coming into contact with the water or algal scums should be taken to a vet immediately.

Fish and shellfish can concentrate toxins and their consumption should also be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water.

Dr Pink said people should also avoid waterways downstream from the lake.

Environment Canterbury will monitor the lake weekly while the warning is in place and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality that are of public health significance.

Forest & Bird regional conservation manager Debs Martin was at Lake Clearwater this week visiting her family bach and was "horrified" by the cloudy brown water.

“Right now it looks like pea brown soup and it’s not safe to use. It’s just awful. You should be able to see down into the depths of the lake, that’s how the lake got its name and why fishers and holidaymakers love it so much,” she said.

“This lake is incredibly important for wildlife, like diving birds that need to be able to see prey in the water to feed. We’ve wrecked their only home. The councils responsible need to do better.”

Martin said the algal bloom was caused by increased nitrogen and phosphorus levels in the catchment, with land use intensification of sheep and beef farming over the past 10 years taking a toll on biodiversity and recreation for Lake Clearwater and neighbouring lakes and wetlands.

The area is normally known for wildlife like Australasian crested grebes and secretive wetland birds like bitterns, as well as recreational fishing, boating, and windsurfing.

Forest and Bird said Lake Clearwater was polluted with nutrients from farmland runoff, and it had not met the Canterbury Land and Water Regional Plan (LWRP) standards since 2005.

“Neither district nor regional councils are doing enough to protect fresh water," Martin said.

"There are standards in place and monitoring is occurring, but after 15 years of failing to meet their own standards the Regional Council has not taken the actions necessary to actually stop intensification and the extensive use of fertilisers.

“They need to take action now. We could lose these incredible natural lakes and essential habitats."

Other lakes in the area - Lake Denny and Lake Emma - were also vulnerable while Māori Lakes, the poster child for the Hakatere Conservation Park and the O Tu Wharekai restoration project, were also showing significant declines in water quality.

Martin said strong compliance and enforcement systems, like the measures applied to for Lake Taupō, needed to be in place to protect lakes around New Zealand.