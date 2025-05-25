Truck crash closes SH1 near Timaru, cattle wander road

Photo: File

Cattle are wandering State Highway 1 south of Timaru after the truck they were travelling in crashed.

Emergency services were called to Saint Andrews shortly before 1pm today, after a cattle truck rolled near the intersection of Otaio River Rd on the Waimate highway.

St John Ambulance said one person had been taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition.

Fire and Emergency southern shift manager Alex Norris said some cattle were also injured, with some still inside the truck and others were on the road.

He said local veterinarians were being called in to help and the road was likely to remain closed for some time.