Twizel rowing facility upgrade could boost disaster response

The Meridian rowing complex has been described as an “ideal location” for emergency management. Photo: Mackenzie District Council

Growing demand for Meridian’s rowing facilities in Twizel has prompted plans for a building makeover that would help the town’s emergency response.

The Meridian Rowing Centre is described as a world-class facility on the shores of Lake Ruataniwha, but its ageing facilities are in need of an upgrade.

South Island Rowing (SIR) requested a letter of support from the Mackenzie District Council for the lodge refurbishment, with Council chief executive Angela Oosthuizen presenting the request at a council meeting on June 30.

The refurbishment does not require council funding, but rather seeks a letter of support to help with grant applications for the project, the meeting agenda said.

The proposed refurbishment aims to address ageing infrastructure at McClelland Lodge, which the organisation said no longer met modern user needs despite meeting building code requirements.

Proposed work would included a new roof and external cladding, strengthened walls, insulation, double-glazed windows, new flooring, and upgraded shower and toilet facilities.

It said the lodge could also provide emergency response support due to its accommodation capacity, existing infrastructure, and ideal location.

“While not designated as an official Emergency Centre, the upgraded facility could provide overflow accommodation in emergency situations, support Civil Defence … [and] increase overall district resilience.”

It said as Twizel sat on the Ostler Fault, it was important to ensure sufficient accommodation was available in the district in an emergency.

The organisation said the work would extend usability, improve safety, increase capacity and amenity use, and enable better support for larger-scale events.

“Outside of the regatta program, and SIR scheduled working bees, the building also provides accommodation for groups for rowing camps, other sporting codes, and other community groups,” the organisation said.

Councillors approved the request, acknowledging the importance of the rowing complex and its potential role in emergency management.

Mayor Scott Aronsen said the facility needed an upgrade.

"From my perspective, it’s money that would be well spent,”

Aronsen said the buildings were originally moved from Wigram and the organisation had done what it could with limited funds to get it functional.

“It’s a great asset and if SIR can upgrade that building, it’s part of that bigger picture [and] it can be utilised by more than just rowing.”

Councillor Jan Spriggs sought clarification on the emergency management aspect of the request for support, to which Oosthuizen replied that it would require further work and engagement.

“If we did do that, that would be something we’d have to have an MOU [Memorandum of Understanding] around, and we’d have to agree how that would work.”

Councillor Adams asked Oosthuizen what the downside in supporting the upgrade was, with Oosthuizen saying there was “none”.

“It’s really just to allow the building to get refurbished so that it can be used for rowing purposes and it does have an opportunity so that we can engage around use for civil defence,” she said.

The Meridian Rowing Complex includes a 10-lane rowing course that hosts regattas, training camps, and community and tourism events, including the Twizel Wine and Salmon Festival and Spirited Women Adventure Race.

SIR said the complex had seen an influx of activities and users, with continued growth in rowing and increased interest from other water-based sports.

“Trends show continued growth in rowing across the South Island, increasing demand for the facility and its accommodation capacity … interest from other water-based sports has increased in recent years as well.”

The upgrade was expected to cost between $500,000 and $600,000, funded primarily through applications to the Lotteries Grants Board, with one-third paid for out of SIR reserves.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ on Air