Tuesday, 6 April 2021

2.15 pm

Two hurt in crash near Timaru

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Photo: Supplied
    Photo: Supplied
    Two people have been injured in a car crash near Timaru early this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said a truck and a car crashed at the intersection of Blair St and Old North Rd, Washdyke at 12.35pm.

    A St John spokesman confirmed one person received moderate injuries and another had minor injuries.

    Both patients were taken to Timaru Hospital.

    The vehicles have been removed from the road, and debris was being cleared too, the police spokeswoman said.

    The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    suv-updated-banner_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter