Two rugby players get drink-driving convictions

Two North Otago rugby players appeared in court yesterday for drink-driving, both with alcohol readings more than twice the legal limit.

Matthew Vocea (26) caused $65,000 worth of damage while three times over the limit, and was ‘‘deeply remorseful’’ for his actions, the Oamaru District Court heard.

The builder’s apprentice was sentenced for driving with an breath alcohol level of 1243mcg, in Oamaru, on August 15.

At about 4.45pm, Vocea was driving in Ouse St, when he crossed the centre line, drove on to the footpath, hit two street signs and damaged a parked car.

He continued to drive west, on the wrong side of the road, and then drove the wrong way around the Ouse St-Reed St roundabout.

He drove along Ouse St, veering left and driving over a raised island, through a boundary hedge and hitting the side of a house.

When police attended the scene, Vocea told them he had been at a friend’s house drinking beer and kava.

Counsel Katherine Henry said Vocea was in the process of carrying out repairs at the property he damaged, he had paid the insurance excess of $600 and a successful restorative justice meeting had been completed.

She suggested he be sentenced to come up if called upon, with the minimum disqualification period of six months.

Judge Joanna Maze said the defendant was in full-time employment, was ‘‘well regarded and deeply remorseful’’.

His ‘‘appalling driving’’ paired with a very high alcohol level, meant a sentence to come up if called upon was ‘‘wholly inadequate’’, Judge Maze said.

The breath alcohol reading did not take into account his kava consumption, and to say it was not a good mix was ‘‘the understatement of the year’’.

The sentence needed to be one of deterrence to the public, she said.

Vocea was sentenced to 110 hours’ community work, and disqualified from driving for eight months. He would then need to apply for a zero-alcohol interlock licence before he was able to drive again.

‘‘I acknowledge you have done all that you could have to make matters right,’’ Judge Maze said.

Vocea was named in this year’s North Otago Heartland Rugby squad, and has played 38 games for the team off and on since 2014.

Judge Maze said he had received a one-match rugby ban because of the incident.

North Otago loose forward Mathew Ray Vaughan Duff (29) was also convicted of drink-driving.

Duff, who has more than 60 games for the province under his belt, was stopped by police in Oamaru’s Tyne St, on October 16, about 11.15pm.

A breath test returned a reading of 829mcg.

Duff admitted to having about nine or 10 beers and pre-mixed drinks. In explanation, he told police he had gone to pick up his ID and was returning to a party.

He was fined $500, and disqualified for 28 days, after which he would need to apply for a zero-alcohol interlock license, due to the high alcohol reading.

When contacted by the Otago Daily Times, North Otago Rugby Union chief executive Colin Jackson said the union ‘‘certainly’’ did not condone drink-driving.

Until the union had all of the information about each situation and the outcomes, he had no further comment to make, Mr Jackson said.