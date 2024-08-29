Waimate School to seize Daffodil Day

Waimate Main School is springing to life this Daffodil Day.

Classroom teacher Shona Thompson said this Friday’s celebrations would ‘‘kick off’’ with a fancy dress parade around the school’s court.

Mrs Thompson said while pupils competed for best dressed, their classroom windows were also vying for best decorated, all of which would be judged by Waimate’s deputy mayor.

While most of the day’s activities were for the school, the community was invited to come along and watch the dress-up parade and admire their windows.

In the afternoon they would be hosting a disco.

‘‘And that will be open to the community as well.’’

Daffodil Day is the New Zealand Cancer Society’s national fundraising drive to raise money for cancer research, people needing transport to treatment, and accommodation for those not receiving treatment at home.

While the school had recognised Daffodil Day in the past with a dress-up day, this time they had decided to go ‘‘a bit bigger’’, Mrs Thompson said.

Springing forth... Pupils at Waimate Main School are ready to celebrate Daffodil Day this Friday. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

Many people in the community had been affected by cancer in some way, and she said the school’s pupils and teachers were no different.

One of the school’s official values was ‘‘caring’’, so they thought participation in the day would be a good way to link to this as well as give back to the community.

The school wanted to make pupils aware of what the day was for and what they were collecting money for.

‘‘And make a big deal of it this year.’’

The school would be ‘‘kicking off’’ their disco at 4pm for pupils up to year 3, and the second disco for years 4 to year 6 would take place later on.

She said the school had not had a disco in a long time, so the children were very excited.

‘‘They are super amped for Friday.’’

connor.haley@timarucourier.co.nz