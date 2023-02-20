Waitaki candidate announced

Miles Anderson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

National has announced its candidate in Waitaki for the October election.

Miles Anderson, of Southburn, South Canterbury, has been a farmer for more than 20 years and has served on the Federated Farmers board and chaired its meat and wool industry group.

He has now been selected by local party members to replace National MP Jacqui Dean, a statement from the party said.

Mrs Dean announced after her 65th birthday last year that after a quarter of a century involved in local body and then national politics, she would retire at the coming election.

Mrs Dean, and National, have held the Waitaki seat since the electorate was formed in 2008.

By: Staff reporter