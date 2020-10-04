'War zone': Homes destroyed in Ohau fire

Dunedin man Andy Winneke caught sight of the blaze from where he was camping with his family. Photo: Andy Winneke

At least 20 houses have been destroyed and scores of residents evacuated after a massive blaze tore through one of New Zealand's most idyllic lakeside spots.

Aerial footage shows several streets of homes at Lake Ohau in the Mackenzie Country have been destroyed in the major fire that is understood to have been sparked by an electrical arc from power lines.

And the fire was continuing to spread southwest early on Sunday afternoon, fanned by strong winds.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says the 200-hectare fire is burning through pine forest and grass in the Mackenzie Basin. It has 16 crews fighting it and several helicopters are in the air as well.

A Lake Ohau village home owner says his home is one of many to have been destroyed by the blaze.

David Stone says the small village had about 50 houses, many of which he believes have been burnt down, including his own.

"We've been told it's gone. I've got near me a couple that's lived there for 27 years. Their place, two along for us, is probably gone, well I think it has gone.

"Sort of looking over the smoke that's coming down towards Twizel, it's very prominent to my left, it's been moving around - it's peculiar.

"There's a number of lifestyle blocks between the village and where the fire is currently. And probably they've suffered, as well."

He told RNZ that earlier this morning he had been standing near Lake Ohau watching a helicopter fight the fire right on the road, and three helicopters working over the village.

"There's been extraordinarily strong winds here - Ohau means place of wind, and it's certainly lived up to it."

Stone says cars have also been burnt out and the area resembles a war zone.

Assistant area commander Stephen Butler said it was a significant fire covering about 200 hectares.

"Unfortunately some houses in the village have been lost due to the fire."

He said fire crews were walking in very difficult conditions.

"It is pretty devastating. Fortunately, the village had an emergency activation plan, they had a siren that they set off really early which let everyone know they had an issue.

"There was a stream of cars leaving the village when our first appliances arrived at 4am."

"We are currently going to talk to those people and give them a bit of bad news of what is actually happening."

He said no one had been reported missing at this stage.

It was too early to confirm what had caused the fire but specialist fire investigators were on the scene, Butler said.

Police said Lake Ohau Road, off State Highway 8 in the Waitaki district, was closed because of the fire.

Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson says several agencies are now supporting the evacuees, especially those who have lost their homes.

Smoke rises as the blaze continues to burn. Photo: Andy Winneke

"We've got Civil Defence on board and my understanding is that we'll be contacting Victim Support as well. At this stage we believe we've lost some houses to the fire."

The police have been evacuating all the residents of Lake Ohau Village, as well as campsites and other properties in the vicinity.

"The police and fire [Fire and Emergency] are currently searching through the village to make sure everyone's accounted for."

Robertson says residents were initially evacuated to the nearby Ohau Lodge.

The Waitaki Emergency Operations Centre has now been activated; controller Peter Muldrew says about 90 people evacuated from the village have registered at the welfare centre set up in Twizel.

Waitaki district mayor Gary Kircher said the village's residents are in a state of shock.

"It would be very understandable for them to be in that state of disbelief. I think it really hit home when I got an email with some photos from one of the homeowners with the subject line of 'end of an era for us'."

He had spoken to a number of people who had lost their homes to the fire and were devastated.

"They are pretty stoic about the whole situation."

The fire started overnight and was continuing to burn on Sunday. Photo: Supplied/Gary Kircher Facebook

Kircher said there were still people who had been evacuated north and weren't able to get out of the area.

"They are safe. The fire looks to have moved past the village itself into more open space."

"The fire is still roaring - there is areas of pines where it would be very difficult to manage and then there is open space land which although might move quickly is not going to be as dangerous."

Meanwhile, a man has described the horror of being separated from his father in the dark while driving through the "terrifying" blaze.

Hugh Spiers, owner of the Barn at Killin B&B, is one of about 200 people gathered at Twizel's event centre.

"It was like the movies. It was really really scary. The flames were big and smokey, thick with heat, there was no time to even take a photo," Spiers told The New Herald.

He received a phone call at 3am warning them to get out urgently.

"We couldn't get out our normal way, we had to cross country through a fire break."

Spiers has since reconnected with his dad, and all his family and guests have been accounted for.

He has owned his bed and breakfast for four years and said he had never seen anything like the fire he witnessed this morning.

"I have seen forest fires and the devastation it can cause, but this was way more frightening because there were people involved."

Spiers said there were reports another 100 or so people were at Lake Ohau Lodge where there is no power and phone lines had been cut.

- additional reporting NZ Herald