Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Watch: Canterbury river crossing goes horribly wrong

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    A river crossing near Mt Cook goes wrong. Photo: Facebook
    A river crossing near Mt Cook goes wrong. Photo: Facebook
    A video posted on social media shows the dangers of attempting to cross a Canterbury river in a vehicle.

    In the video posted first to Tik Tok and then on Facebook, a group of people attempt to cross a river near Mt Cook in their truck when it is overcome with water and begins to sink.

    It does not appear anyone was injured in the river crossing attempt.

    The truck is later towed out of the river.

    The video received more than 200,000 views in just one day along with nearly 3000 comments.

    "Omg! My heart is red line, that freaks me out," one commenter said.

    "Everyone calling them clowns. But disregard that, people attempt this crossing all the time." another commented.

     

     

     

    NZ Herald

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg