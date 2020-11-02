Monday, 2 November 2020

Whitebaiter and father of two-year-old dies after being swept out to sea last month

    1. Star News
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    Bruce Cawley holds a photo of his stepson, Craig Andrew, who was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a...
    Bruce Cawley holds a photo of his stepson, Craig Andrew, who has died after being swept out to sea last month. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    Oamaru whitebaiter Craig Andrew has died after being swept out to sea off the Waitaki River mouth last month.

    Mr Andrew - who is survived by a two-year-old daughter - was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition on Thursday, October 22.

    Police this morning confirmed Mr Andrew had since died.

    A tribute to Mr Andrew was posted to social media on Friday last week. Police did not confirm when Mr Andrew died.

    The 40-year-old suffered a heart attack mid-flight on the way to Dunedin Hospital and at the time his stepfather, Bruce Cawley, described his condition as "50:50".

    Mr Andrew was dragged 3km out to sea off the north side of the Waitaki River mouth.

    Emergency services were alerted to the accident by a whitebaiter on the south side.

    Waitaki River was Mr Andrew’s favourite whitebaiting spot.

    Mr Cawley described his stepson as a down-to-earth man, and said his two-year-old daughter was the "sparkle of his life".

    The incident comes after a whitebaiter in the same area survived after being swept out to sea three weeks earlier.

    The man was wearing a lifejacket and made it back to shore unaided.

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter