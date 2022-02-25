Witnesses to fatal Oamaru crash sought

Police are calling for witnesses to a crash in Oamaru at the weekend that left one person dead and another seriously hurt.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on the Thames Highway between Weaver St and Foyle St around 10.15pm.

It appeared the car - a silver Mazda Atenza hatchback - left the road and hit a fence, police said following the accident.

A passenger died at the scene, while the driver sustained serious injuries.

Police said today they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, or events leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105 and quote file number 220220/0513.