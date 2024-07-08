Witnesses sought after pedestrian killed in crash

Police are appealing for witnesses of a fatal crash in Oamaru yesterday to get in touch with them.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 1 (Thames Highway) between Fernbrook Rd and Redcastle Rd on Sunday, July 7.

A police spokesperson said the crash occurred at about 5.55pm and involved a vehicle and pedestrian.

"Sadly, the pedestrian died."

The serious crash unit has examined the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Police would like to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the crash or who might have dashcam footage to share with police.