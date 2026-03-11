Woman charged over dog attack in court

A woman charged following a dog attack in Timaru was bailed after making no plea when she appeared in court on Tuesday.

Judge Campbell Savage was told in the Timaru District Court the 52-year-old woman was seeking remand without plea for a legal aid application, The Timaru Herald reported.

The Timaru Herald reported Haley Donna Kuhtz was the alleged owner of Sarge, a staffordshire bull terrier labrador mix dog accused of attacking and causing injury to another woman in Andrew St, Timaru, on February 21.

The charge was laid under the Dog Control Act 1996 and has a penalty of up to three years in prison or a fine of up to $20,000.

Kuhtz was remanded on bail and was set to appear in court again on March 31.

