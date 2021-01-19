Woman killed in South Canterbury crash named

Police can now name the woman who died as a result of a single-vehicle crash near Makikihi in South Canterbury on Sunday.

She was Emma Louise Little, 31, of Highfield, Timaru.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash near the intersection of SH1 and Lower Hook Rd, just after 6.30am.

"We would like to extend our sympathies to her family and friends at this time," a police spokesperson said.

Her death will be referred to the Coroner.