Thursday, 21 January 2021

8.45 am

Women sought in relation to gift shop burglary

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury
    Police want to speak to these two women in relation to the incident. Photos: NZ Police
    Police want to speak to these two women in relation to the incident. Photos: NZ Police
    One of the stolen ornaments.
    One of the stolen ornaments.
    Ornaments worth more than $1000 were taken.
    Ornaments worth more than $1000 were taken.

    Police want to speak to two women in relation to a recent burglary at the Riverstone Kitchen gift shop, north of Oamaru.

    Items, including garden ornaments, worth more than $1000 were taken from outside the shop around 2am on Friday, January 15.

    Police are reviewing CCTV footage and say they want to speak to two women caught on camera. 

    Anyone who recognises the women, or who has seen the ornaments, is asked to contact police.

     

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter