WorkSafe investigating sudden death of child

A child has died at a rural property in North Otago.

Emergency services responded to a sudden death of a four-year-old boy at a private property, in Papakaio, on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman said the death was not the result of a crash and was not being treated as suspicious.

"Police will not be providing any further details."

A St John spokesman confirmed crews attended the incident, but referred all questions to police.

Papakaio School principal Damian Brown said while the boy was not a school pupil yet, he had attended "transition afternoons" to join the school, and had a sibling at the school.

"His family are very active within our school community and the Papakaio community as a whole," Mr Brown said.

"The entire community is devastated by this and we are doing everything that we can to support the family at this time."

A WorkSafe spokesman said WorkSafe had been notified about the incident and is making initial inquiries.