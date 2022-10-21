Friday, 21 October 2022

WorkSafe investigating sudden death of child

    A child has died at a rural property in North Otago.

    Emergency services responded to a sudden death of a four-year-old boy at a private property, in Papakaio, on Wednesday afternoon.

    A police spokesman said the death was not the result of a crash and was not being treated as suspicious.

    "Police will not be providing any further details."

    A St John spokesman confirmed crews attended the incident, but referred all questions to police.

    Papakaio School principal Damian Brown said while the boy was not a school pupil yet, he had attended "transition afternoons" to join the school, and had a sibling at the school.

    "His family are very active within our school community and the Papakaio community as a whole," Mr Brown said.

    "The entire community is devastated by this and we are doing everything that we can to support the family at this time."

    A WorkSafe spokesman said WorkSafe had been notified about the incident and is making initial inquiries.

     

     

    Otago Daily Times

