State Highway 1 closed after bus, car collide

Image: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

State Highway 1 has been closed after a bus and a car collided near Clarence this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said emergency services responded to the crash about 1pm on Friday.

One of three people in the car has been safely removed from the vehicle, and fire crews were working to remove the other two, the spokesperson said.

There were no passengers in the bus. A helicopter was also called to the scene, the spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said SH1 is closed near the intersection of Penny Lane, north of Waipapa Bay. Both lanes are blocked.

"Road users are advised to delay travel if possible or consider an alternative route."

The road is expected to be closed for some time.