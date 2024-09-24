Strong wind warning for Canterbury

Weather warnings have been issued as strong winds arrive around the country.

MetService has issued an orange strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country from Tuesday morning, with severe gale north-westerlies gusting to 120km/h in exposed places.

In the North Island, an orange strong wind warning has also been issued for Wairarapa, Tararua, and Hawke's Bay south of Hastings until 5pm.

MetService advises damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures are possible.

A strong wind watch is in place in Fiordland, and inland parts of Southland and Otago as well as coastal parts of Southland, including Stewart Island, and coastal parts of Clutha and Dunedin.

Snow showers may also affect the Lindis Pass (State Highway 8), the Crown Range Road and the Milford Road (SH94), where up to five centimetres may accumulate above 600 metres.

- RNZ/ODT Online