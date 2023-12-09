Strong winds fan vegetation fires in South

Photo: ODT files

Strong winds have led to Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews attending several vegetation fires around the South Island today.

In Central Otago, crews from five brigades along with several helicopters carrying monsoon buckets are working on a fire in Fruitgrowers Rd near Alexandra.

The fire is understood to have reignited from an earlier fire started with fireworks last night. It is currently moving uphill and crews are finding it difficult to reach on the ground.

Police have evacuated a nearby freedom camping site, and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

At Glenham in Southland, a fire in a three-hectare forestry block is currently being attended by crews from six brigades as well as a digger. Early indications suggest this fire may have also reignited from an earlier fire in the area.

Elsewhere, a fire at Templeton in the Selwyn District is now contained and helicopters have been stood down.

The fire occurred in a stand of trees about 100m long, and ground crews are now working to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.

Fire and Emergency NZ is urging all people who have lit outdoor fires in the past few days to check they are fully extinguished, as strong winds can fan old fires back into life.