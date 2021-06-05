Student Army heads to rural Canterbury for clean-up

Floodwaters surround a farmhouse in mid Canterbury Photo: RNZ

Van loads of student volunteers are heading to rural Canterbury to clean up flooded properties today.

Around 60 will be on the ground in their gumboots helping farms, homes and businesses.

The Ashburton, Selwyn and Waimakariri districts remain in a state of emergency after up to 400mm of rain fell in just a few days.

Student Volunteer Army leadership say their rural flood response is a way to return the favour to those who helped city residents after the earthquakes.

Operations manager Penny Roy told RNZ it was tough, muddy work but "there was no question of whether or not we were going to help".

"It involves a lot of clearing debris off fences. We are going to the Glentunnel Holiday Park and there's shingle and branches and all that, all over the campground."

Those needing help or support can let the SVA know by calling 0800 005 902.

New volunteers can sign up via the SVA app.