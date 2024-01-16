'Suspicious item' closes streets in Ashburton

Police have closed streets in central Ashburton as they respond to reports of a "suspicious item".

Police were alerted to the item on the footpath of Ashburton's Tancred Street at 3.20pm.

A spokesperson said cordons have been set up between East Street and William Street.

Cass Street was also shut between Burnett and Moore Streets.

The spokesperson said the Defence Force's bomb disposal squad had been notified.