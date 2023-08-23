Swamped cop car written off

Police will review what led to a car being swamped by a high tide at Oreti Beach on Friday night.

Southland area commander Inspector Mike Bowman said an officer was responding to an incident on Oreti Beach on Friday shortly before 11.30pm when their car became stuck in the sand and was swamped by the tide.

Equipment including radios and firearms was removed from the vehicle by staff, and it was able to be successfully recovered on Sunday.

The vehicle, a Skoda, has been written off. Police will be reviewing what happened, he said.

The area was “known for the soft sand,” according to Mathew Bragg, the local who provided a video of the swamped car to 1News.