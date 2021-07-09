Friday, 9 July 2021

Teacher turmoil: Mystery surrounds reason staff member stood down

    Photo: Supplied
    A teacher has been stood down from their role at Marlborough Boy's College and is under investigation after a complaint was received relating to an out-of-school matter.

    Parents were informed this week that the staff member was "on leave" and an investigation was under way.

    In an email sent to the NZ Herald, principal John Kendal said the matter was "not related to the students or the school".

    "But we take it seriously and the person concerned is on leave while it is being investigated," he said.

    "As you may be aware we cannot comment further on anything related to the employment relationship but we wanted to let you know this information in case the matter became public at this early stage of our process.

    "We can confirm we have informed the Ministry of Education and Teaching Council as it is important to us that all matters are handled appropriately.

    Kendal invited parents and caregivers to contact him with any concerns.

    Photo: Supplied
    He is away on a school camp and was not available to speak the Herald this morning.

    However, a spokeswoman said he would respond this afternoon.

    The Ministry of Education could not elaborate further on the matter.

    "We are aware of this and have been in contact with the school," said ministry deputy secretary for sector enablement and support Helen Hurst.

    It is not the first time the school has hit the headlines for staff behaviour.

    In December 2019 teacher Jaimee Maree Cooney became the first female teacher in New Zealand convicted and sentenced for sexual offending against students.

    The mother-of-two Marie Cooney was jailed after she pleaded guilty to a raft of charges relating to two teenage boys who she sexually abused, often in cars parked in public places, and in school lunch breaks.

    In November last year she was granted parole and released from prison after serving less than a year behind bars.

    NZ Herald

